Fultondale Fire Department can hire 6 new members thanks to SAFER grant

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fultondale Fire Department will be able to hire an additional six (6), full-time shift personnel thanks to a new grant.

The department, with the support of the City of Fultondale’s Mayor and Council, applied for, and received the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from FEMA.

Fire Chief Justin McKenzie said, “Our City and Fire Department have been through a lot this year, with the January 25th, tornado hitting on the very evening our full-time fire department started. The additional six (6) personnel will help us increase life safety protection and response for our citizens, visitors, and businesses.”

You can email fultondalefire@fultondaleal.gov for more details on the open positions.

“We are extremely grateful for this opportunity and count it as a blessing with everything we have been through since our official start. We look forward to increasing our ability to serve our city, and our surrounding communities,” McKenzie said.

