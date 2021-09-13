LawCall
Forbes magazine ranks DCH as a top hospital employer

The front of DCH Regional Medical Center
The front of DCH Regional Medical Center
By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new survey in a popular business magazine ranks DCH as one of the top Hospital Employers in Alabama.

Forbes named DCH Health System as a Top Hospital to work for in Alabama, ranking them at number 43.

The magazine recently ranked 1,330 companies as the best employers in the country, with DCH in the top 50 out of that bunch. Forbes partnered with Statista for the project. About 80,000 Americans were surveyed to come up with the results.

People rated their employers on factors including compensation, opportunities for advancement, safety in the workplace and more. For the full article: https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-by-state/#3017819d487a

DCH in Tuscaloosa treating a consistent number of covid patients, with at least 130 covid patients everyday since August 24th.

