ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at an Anniston church are asking for help after a fire Friday night.

Firefighters from Anniston, Jacksonville and Oxford were on the scene of the blaze at New Harvest Christian Center for hours.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help rebuild the church.

A cause of the fire has not yet been announced.

