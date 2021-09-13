Emergency kits and being weather aware

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is National Preparedness Month. It’s also a time for making sure you have everything you need you might need in an emergency.

Tuscaloosa County EMA officials say weather emergency kits can mean the difference between getting through a disaster safely and struggling to survive.

Tuscaloosa County EMA is promoting an effort that helps stabilize a person’s life during hard times.

Tamara Croom, Tuscaloosa County EMA Director, said, “We want the people to know that in order to be prepared, you need to be able to have a kit ready that will help you survive for 72 hours after a disaster.”

Croom is urging people create their own disaster kit.

The size is less important than what goes in it.

For starters, is should include water, and several gallons of it if several people will be living off one kit, as well as non-perishable items.

Croom said, “Cash is very important, if the system is down, you don’t have to worry about your debit card. You do have cash on hand to make transactions.”

That kit could become especially handy in communities that might be prone to severe weather.

But the idea to have some something handy with many items you could use in an emergency should be something you consider regardless of where you live.

“Just anything you’d think you’d need, medications, stuff for your baby, pet supplies that will help you survive disaster fir 72 hours,” said Croom.

Here is a link to safety tips and go-kit information from Tuscaloosa County EMA.

