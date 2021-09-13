Does the COVID-19 vaccine impact conception?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more companies opt to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine, some are choosing to leave their jobs fearing the vaccine will impact their ability to have children.

But does the vaccine have any impact on conception?

Doctors have been saying for a while now that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe for most everyone including those who looking to start or expand their families.

“This is a vaccine that has now been administered to billions of people at this point and it’s been extensively studied, and what we’ve found is that the vaccine in itself does not affect either female or male fertility,” said OB/GYN for Women’s Care Specialists at Grandview Medical Center, Dr. Kristen Vaughan.

She said women who have been vaccinated have the same rates of pregnancy as those of unvaccinated women, and rumors that COVID-19 vaccines somehow impact fertility are false and damaging.

“The vaccine is actually quickly metabolized and it’s just teaching your body how to create the immune response to protect you from COVID-19 so teaching your body to make antibodies,” Dr. Vaughan said.

Health care professionals have been saying for months that COVID vaccines are safe for pregnant women, women who are breastfeeding, and women who want to have babies.

Dr. Vaughan said there is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including the COVID-19 shot, cause fertility problems in women or men.

“And actually, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, which is you IVF doctors, your fertility doctors, have also released a statement that say vaccination, either pre-conception or early in pregnancy, is the best way to reduce maternal and fetal complications from COVID disease,” Dr. Vaughan said.

Dr. Vaughan said one more reason why pregnant women should consider getting vaccinated is because the antibodies cross the placenta and go to the baby.

She said that’s extremely important since babies are not yet eligible to get vaccinated, and those antibodies will provide another layer of protection once the baby is born.

