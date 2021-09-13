Birmingham continues to look for new trash and recycling system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is continuing to test out a new system for trash and recycling. Five neighborhoods are taking part in a once a week pickup for trash and recycling.

City Haul is a trial program by the city for neighborhoods like Forest Park, Roebuck, Crestwood South, East Avondale and parts of Woodland Park. Right now trash is put out just about every day. Recycling every Wednesday, but there is not yet uniformity, and the city is looking for possible changes.

Dennis Cox liked the two day a week pickup service by the city. “I love it. It’s Monday and Thursday and I love it.” Cox said.

The City Haul program began last year to look at one day a week pickup with recycling. Birmingham City Councilwoman Crystal Smitherman, a long time advocate of recycling said people in her district like the test program so far. “They like it. Actually not all in my district have uniform garbage and recycling cans. Actually one is my mom,” Smitherman said.

The City Haul program is testing with pickup once a week and using 96 gallon trash containers and 64 gallon recycling containers. The problem with the current program is cost. Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office said it would cost the City of Birmingham $8 million to expand this program citywide. A funding source would need to be found. Councilor Smitherman has hopes to see the program expanded sometime next year.

“We spend millions of dollars on expanding the landfills. We just passed one last year. It’s just helping people live cleaner,” Smitherman said.

The Birmingham City Council is waiting on a report from the Mayor’s office on the City Haul program. Money is being put into recycling in the current budget. Cox said if he would get larger trash and recycling bins he would like to give the expanded program a try. “It’s a test. I want to give it a try. You are going to have your yes and your no’s. I’m voting yes,’ Cox said.

The Woodfin administration said the test continues. Some have a large use of recycling and other neighborhoods a low usage. Smitherman says more education is needed to help expand it.

