31-year-old man dies following shooting in Center Point
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner said a 31-year-old man died following a shooting early Saturday morning in Center Point.
The coroner said Maurice Dewayne Carter was shot during an assault in the 200 block of 18th Avenue NW before 2:30 a.m.
Carter died at UAB Hospital.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.