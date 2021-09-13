31-year-old man dies following shooting in Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner said a 31-year-old man died following a shooting early Saturday morning in Center Point.

The coroner said Maurice Dewayne Carter was shot during an assault in the 200 block of 18th Avenue NW before 2:30 a.m.

Carter died at UAB Hospital.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide.

