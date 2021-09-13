2 shot 1 dead in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man after his body was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle early Monday morning.

Police were called to a scene in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue South around 1:19 a.m. Whey they arrived, they discovered the body of Tyrese Jamal Vault. Vault had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition, another person showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police believe this person was shot in the same incident.

According to BPD, preliminary investigation suggests Vault was sitting in the parked car when the suspect fired several shots into the vehicle.

No arrest has been made and no motive established. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call BPD Homicide Unit at 205- 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

