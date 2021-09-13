LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

2 shot 1 dead in Birmingham shooting

(WAVE 3 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man after his body was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle early Monday morning.

Police were called to a scene in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue South around 1:19 a.m. Whey they arrived, they discovered the body of Tyrese Jamal Vault. Vault had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition, another person showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police believe this person was shot in the same incident.

According to BPD, preliminary investigation suggests Vault was sitting in the parked car when the suspect fired several shots into the vehicle.

No arrest has been made and no motive established. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call BPD Homicide Unit at 205- 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
The northbound lane on I-59 from exit 76 to exit 86 is closed
Rainfall potential.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Nicholas and flooding concerns for Texas and La.
President Joe Biden unveiled a six-pronged plan Thursday outlining aggressive efforts to get...
Who’s still unvaccinated in Alabama?
Bessemer man killed in multi-car crash
Bessemer man killed in multi-car crash

Latest News

The front of DCH Regional Medical Center
Forbes magazine ranks DCH as a top hospital employer
Ala. set to get less monoclonal antibodies from the government
State reports decrease in COVID-19 school case numbers
Source: WBRC video
Monoclonal antibody supply