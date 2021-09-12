LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

The northbound lane on I-59 from exit 76 to exit 86 is closed

Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports the northbound lane on Interstate 59 from Exit 76 to Exit 86 has been closed.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and ALEA are currently diverting traffic at Exit 76 on U.S. 11 then back onto I-59 at Exit 89.

ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot dead in vehicle, rolls into building
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Feds suddenly rationing monoclonal antibodies in Alabama, but there’s no shortage
President Joe Biden unveiled a six-pronged plan Thursday outlining aggressive efforts to get...
Who’s still unvaccinated in Alabama?
Man dies in car accident after hitting a tree

Latest News

Man dies in car accident after hitting a tree
An 18-wheeler lost its load on Dead Man's Curve Wednesday morning
Part of I-20 west shutdown due to 18-wheeler losing its load
Tree blocks road off Oxmoor Road
Ida’s impact on roads Tuesday
Birmingham man dies in head-on collision near Hoover