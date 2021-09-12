The northbound lane on I-59 from exit 76 to exit 86 is closed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports the northbound lane on Interstate 59 from Exit 76 to Exit 86 has been closed.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and ALEA are currently diverting traffic at Exit 76 on U.S. 11 then back onto I-59 at Exit 89.

ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

