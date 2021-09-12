Jacksonville State beats Florida State with miracle touchdown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State shocked Florida State and the college football world late Saturday night with a Hail Mary touchdown pass to win the game. Quarterback Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnsonfor a 59-yard touchdown with all zeroes on the clock to lift the Gamecocks to a stunning 20-17 victory at Doak Campbell Stadium.

“You’ve got to play at a certain level execution-wise in these type games and we did that night,” said Jacksonville State head coach John Grass as players and coaches celebrated around him. “We missed a chance to score on the same play before. Damond was open and we missed him and we decided to do it again.”

“He beat his man, Zerrick made a perfect throw, he made a great cut down there and Ahmad (Edwards) made a big block and got him in the end zone,” he continued.

Philyaw-Johnson was mobbed by his teammates in the corner of the end zone after the play. The celebration continued on Bobby Bowden Field well after midnight as the Marching Southerners and JSU fans who made the trip cheered their Gamecocks.

Jacksonville State hosts ASUN Conference rival North Alabama (0-2) next Saturday at Burgess-Snow Field in a 6 p.m. kickoff.

