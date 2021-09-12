Huntsville shooting leaves one dead, one injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Hemsi, one person was killed during a shooting on Oakwood Ave. and Meridian St. on Sunday.

According to Webster, HEMSI received a call of a shooting at 3:17 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, a female victim was dead, and a male victim had been grazed by a bullet but refused treatment.

Huntsville police say it has two persons of interest in custody.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as we learn more.

