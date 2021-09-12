LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Huntsville shooting leaves one dead, one injured

Huntsville Police responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
Huntsville Police responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon.(WAFF)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Hemsi, one person was killed during a shooting on Oakwood Ave. and Meridian St. on Sunday.

According to Webster, HEMSI received a call of a shooting at 3:17 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, a female victim was dead, and a male victim had been grazed by a bullet but refused treatment.

Huntsville police say it has two persons of interest in custody.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Man shot dead in vehicle, rolls into building
Feds suddenly rationing monoclonal antibodies in Alabama, but there’s no shortage
President Joe Biden unveiled a six-pronged plan Thursday outlining aggressive efforts to get...
Who’s still unvaccinated in Alabama?
Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
The northbound lane on I-59 from exit 76 to exit 86 is closed

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 747K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
A military procession marked the beginning of memorial services for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto...
Marine’s body returned to Indiana hometown with procession
Bright was appointed IPD’s Police Chaplain in August of 2020.
Irmo Police Chaplain dies from COVID
Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
The northbound lane on I-59 from exit 76 to exit 86 is closed