Huntsville shooting leaves one dead, one injured
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Hemsi, one person was killed during a shooting on Oakwood Ave. and Meridian St. on Sunday.
According to Webster, HEMSI received a call of a shooting at 3:17 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, a female victim was dead, and a male victim had been grazed by a bullet but refused treatment.
Huntsville police say it has two persons of interest in custody.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as we learn more.
