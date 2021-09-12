FIRST ALERT: First Alert for warmer temperatures and a small rain chance south this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! We are starting out the day dry with temperatures mostly in the 60s. It is a little cooler along and north of I-20/59 with some spots in the low to mid 60s. Areas farther south are in the mid to upper 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly clear sky to start the day. Most of the Southeast is quiet, but we are watching some cloud cover that will likely start to increase along the Gulf Coast later today. Some tropical moisture could spread northwards into the state as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Plan for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky today. Temperatures will end up a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 80s by noon. Most of us will see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Humidity levels will begin to climb today, but it won’t feel super muggy yet. Cloud cover could increase south of I-20 by this evening. I can’ t rule out an isolated shower or storm for parts of Greene, Hale, Bibb, Tuscaloosa, Chilton, and Coosa counties after 7 p.m. If you plan on heading to the Barons game this afternoon at 4 p.m., plan for a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 80s. Temperatures should cool into the upper 70s by the end of the game.

Monday’s Forecast: We will likely start Monday off mostly dry with temperatures starting out in the upper 60s. Models are hinting at showers and storms developing Monday afternoon and evening for parts of west Alabama as tropical moisture surges northwards. Storms that form tomorrow could produce heavy rainfall and some gusty winds. Temperatures will end up a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return of rain chances and higher humidity levels. Southerly flow will help to bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. It will begin to feel a little muggy starting tomorrow and continuing for the rest of the week. Southerly flow will help to enhance our rain chances too. Plan for a 30-40% chance for rain each day. Temperatures will likely trend slightly below average with highs in the low to mid 80s through Thursday. Our coolest days may occur Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will remain mild with most of us in the upper 60s. Rainfall totals across Central Alabama will likely trend higher in west Alabama vs east Alabama. I would plan on seeing a couple of inches of rain over the next seven days. These totals could change based on how the system in the Gulf develops.

Watching the Gulf: The area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a 90% chance to become a tropical depression or storm in the next 24 hours. The National Hurricane Center believes this system will develop at some point today. They are scheduled to fly into this system this morning to see if a closed low has form. If it gets a name, it will be called Nicholas. The storm is forecast to move right off the coast of Mexico and Texas today and tomorrow where it could slowly strengthen. I can’t rule out a strong tropical storm to develop as it moves over very warm waters of the Gulf. It is forecast to inch closer to east Texas and west Louisiana by Tuesday and Wednesday where it will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Flooding looks to be a significant threat along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Rainfall totals could add up around 6-12 inches for some spots in east Texas and western Louisiana. Models have this system meandering and eventually dissipating across the Southeast by the middle and end of the week. The track and intensity of this low could determine how much rain we could see. Plan for some adjustments in our rainfall forecast based on how this system develops over time.

Tropical Update: The rest of the Atlantic remains very active. We are also watching four other disturbances out in the Atlantic. One is in the far northeast Atlantic that has a low chance to develop. Another area of disturbed weather has a medium chance to develop just northeast of the Bahamas and southwest of Bermuda. It will be something to watch for parts of South Carolina and North Carolina later this week. We are also watching two tropical waves in the far eastern Atlantic. One has a low chance to form while the southern wave has a medium chance to develop over the next five days. We will have to watch these systems closely as they have the chance to track all the way across the Atlantic. We are in the peak of the hurricane season. The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

