Falkville man charged with murder

Thomas Dale Chapman has been charged with the murder of Isaac Keola Rodgers, according to the...
Thomas Dale Chapman has been charged with the murder of Isaac Keola Rodgers, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.(Morgan County Jail)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested 58-year-old Thomas Dale Chapman of Falkville and charged him with murder.

Deputies responded to the scene on Jim Henderson Rd. in an unincorporated part of Falkville just before midnight on Saturday. Shortly after, they discovered the shooting victim, 31-year-old Isaac Keola Rodgers of Holly Pond. Rodgers later died at the scene.

Chapman was transported and booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

You can read the Facebook post below:

[Shooting] just before midnight, Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Jim Henderson Rd in...

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

