Bessemer man killed in multi-car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Bessemer man has died after a three car crash early Saturday morning.

Authorities say 31-year-old Raphael Lavontae Kennedy was killed when his car struck another vehicle, then traveled across opposite lanes and hit another car. This crash happened on Bessemer Super Highway near Oakmont Street, one mile north of Midfield. Kennedy died at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of another car was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver and the passenger in the third car were not injured.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the cause of the crash.

