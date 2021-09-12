4-year-old shoots, kills self in accident after finding gun

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old boy fatally shot himself Friday after finding a gun while visiting his grandmother.

The Telegraph reports that 4-year-old Kameron Ross of Warner Robins was killed in the accidental shooting in Macon, Ga. According to the coroner’s office, the boy was visiting his grandmother in Macon when the accident occurred.

The sheriff’s office stated that the boy found a firearm inside the apartment and accidentally shot himself. Investigators said they believe the gun was brought into the apartment by two teens.

The 4-year-old’s grandmother, Kawana Liggins, 50, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

