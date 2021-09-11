Who’s still unvaccinated in Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden unveiled a six-pronged plan Thursday outlining aggressive efforts to get more people vaccinated.

State health leaders said we are doing a little better with our vaccination numbers here in Alabama, but we still lag behind a lot of the nation.

“As of yesterday, we had about 2.36 million people in the state who received one or more doses. About 1.85 million people who are fully vaccinated,” said State Health Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Scott Harris.

Harris said he’s hopeful those numbers will continue to increase as the fight continues against COVID-19 and its variants.

In terms of demographics, he said we could be doing a lot better overall.

“We actually in Alabama have a slightly higher percentage of African American Alabamians than we have white Alabamians. I think that’s in part because we have really tried very hard to listen to leaders and officials in that community to make sure that we were communicating in the right way,” Dr. Harris said.

Dr. Harris said the stats between Black and white Alabamians is fairly similar with about a third of the population of each group getting the shot.

“Vaccinations are certainly more common in women than in men and that’s almost true for every health indicator. Women, just generally speaking, make better health decisions than men in general. I think that’s recognized even though we don’t quite know why that is.”

Health leaders said Jefferson County is leading the charge with vaccination rates in the state.

But younger residents appear to be dragging their feet.

“So, when you’re 30 to 49 years of age, 60% have gotten vaccinated, and then from our 18-to 29-year-old age group is 48% of those, and when you’re from 0 to 17, it’s about 15.5%,” said Deputy Health Officer for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. David Hicks.

So, what’s stopping people from getting the jab in the arm?

Health officials said it’s hard to tell because different demographics have varying reasons for not getting it.

But they said if you’re still on the fence about getting a COVID-19 shot, talk to someone you trust and seek out accurate, scientific information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.