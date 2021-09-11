LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Mike Hubbard asks for early release, makes public apology

Mike Hubbard
Mike Hubbard(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – After serving one year in prison, former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has asked for an early release.

The motion was filed late Friday by Hubbard’s new attorney.

Hubbard is asking the court to suspend the remainder of his 28-month split sentence and release him for a term of supervised probation.

In a letter to the court, Hubbard accepted responsibility for his conduct and the convictions against him. He apologized to “everyone affected” including the court and the state of Alabama. He also acknowledged that his convictions “damaged the public trust placed in elected officials” and have “harmed society as a whole.”

Hubbard stated he seeks to “rebuild trust with those who have lost faith in [him] and the entire political system.”

In 2016, Hubbard was sentenced to four years in prison for 12 ethics convictions. Only half those counts withstood a lengthy appellate battle. In November, his sentence was reduced to 28 months in prison for six felony ethics convictions.

Hubbard turned himself on Sept. 11, 2020 to be processed into the Alabama Department of Corrections and begin serving his sentence.

Hubbard is currently in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
48-year-old Charles Brian Hogg
Construction worker killed in hit and run on I-59/20; suspect in custody
Feds suddenly rationing monoclonal antibodies in Alabama, but there’s no shortage
Large law enforcement presence - call was false alarm
Woman returns shotgun as part of divorce settlement, move leads to active shooter call false alarm
Grandmother charged after leaving baby in car
Grandmother charged after being accused of leaving baby in car at Riverchase Galleria

Latest News

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Sen. Lindsey Graham does an interview on Capitol Hill about his reflections on the 20th...
Sen. Lindsey Graham reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11
There are around 3,000 state inmates being housed in county jails because the state has no...
Ivey asks lawmakers to develop plan to fix ‘urgent’ prison problems
Greta Van Susteren on Taliban presence in Afghanistan
Greta Van Susteren on Taliban presence in Afghanistan