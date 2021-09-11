LawCall
Medical workers grapple with seeing big crowds while COVID patients die

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some physicians said they are having a tough time reconciling what they see during the day and then seeing thousands of people gather on weekends.

One of the nation’s top medical experts is urging people to think twice.

Former surgeon general Regina Benjamin was asked about college football season during the Medical Association of Alabama meeting and responded that it’s tough to reconcile.

Medical experts have advised that with the Delta variant of COVID raging, it’s best not to gather in large crowds and to wear masks indoors.

Benjamin said after treating COVID patients it’s not easy to see crowds in the tens of thousands at football games, sitting closely together, and with few people wearing masks.

“We see this every day, we see the deaths, we see the number of people who die every day, dying in our state, we sign those death certificates, but the rest of people may not see that. But you are seeing more of your friends and family getting sick, and dying, and yet we are still cavalier,” said Dr. Regina Benjamin.

She asks people to think of others and take proper steps to avoid spreading COVID.

