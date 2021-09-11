Man shot dead in vehicle, rolls into building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Police Department, detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting Friday night.

Police say the incident occurred in the 200 block of 4th Court West in the Elyton Village Housing Community.

Officers responded to the location on a call of a person shot at approximately 10:27 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a man, unresponsive, in the drivers seat of a vehicle. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot while inside of his vehicle and the car rolled into the building.

The victim will be identified upon notification of next of kin. No arrest has been made in this investigation, according to police.

Police say additional details of occurrences that led to this incident are limited.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

