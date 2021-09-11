Man dies in car accident after hitting a tree
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Carbon Hill man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
According to reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at approximately 8:45 p.m. Jason K. Hull, 44, was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road, struck a ditch and a tree.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ALEA says Hull was not using his seat belt at the time.
The crash occurred on Alabama 118 near Scott Cemetery Road, approximately six-miles east of Carbon Hill.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
