Man dies in car accident after hitting a tree

(KVLY)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Carbon Hill man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at approximately 8:45 p.m. Jason K. Hull, 44, was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road, struck a ditch and a tree.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ALEA says Hull was not using his seat belt at the time.

The crash occurred on Alabama 118 near Scott Cemetery Road, approximately six-miles east of Carbon Hill.  

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

