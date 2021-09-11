Health leaders expecting booster shot data soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health leaders are preparing to potentially roll out booster shots with White House Officials saying they hope to release them by the end of September.

Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said she doesn’t know if boosters will be rolled out by the end of the month or not because the White House’s booster plan is still waiting for FDA approval.

Landers said if the boosters are recommended by the FDA and CDC , doctors will know more about the benefits to people that get them, besides boosted immunity.

Landers said right now, only immunocompromised people are getting third shots and the benefits to their immune systems all depend on the severity of their underlying illness. She said it is hard to say if people with normal immune systems will be able to go mask free and gather in large crowds again after getting a booster, because the data just is not there yet.

“All of us want to further look at what the vaccine has done,” Landers said. “So far, it has certainly been very helpful at keeping people out of hospitals and keeping people from being sick and a lot fewer people have died as a result of this. We all would like to see that with the booster.”

Dr. Landers said health leaders are expecting more data to be released within the next few weeks on how much booster shots will boost immunity and what activities will be safe after getting the shot.

