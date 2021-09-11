LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey approves deployment of 20 state troopers to Louisiana to help with Ida recovery

(Tammie Mills WVUE | Tammie Mills)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has approved the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to deploy 20 state troopers to Louisiana to provide support during Ida recovery efforts. The troopers leave Sunday and will be helping with traffic control and direction, maintaining good public order and other tasks while cleanup activity continues.

Their assignment duration is 13 days.

Governor Ivey released the following statement:

“Alabama is always ready to lend a helping hand. We committed to our friends in Louisiana that we would assist in any way we could while they get back on their feet. I thank the men and women of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for their constant willingness to step up and take action.”

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, we are grateful to have been given the opportunity to provide resources and available personnel to those who were devastated by Hurricane Ida during post-storm recovery efforts. Our Agency is dedicated to assisting with traffic direction and control, preventing the loss of property, maintaining good public order and promoting life-saving and life-sustaining activities to assist in the speedy recovery of the region.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
48-year-old Charles Brian Hogg
Construction worker killed in hit and run on I-59/20; suspect in custody

Latest News

Alabama travel nurse talks job during pandemic
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 741K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Sideline MVP for Week 3: Jabari Strait
Sideline MVP for Week 3: Jabari Strait
Headstart providers assessing mandatory vaccine rollout
Biden calls for vaccine mandate, what that means for area federal agencies