FIRST ALERT: First Alert for sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting out this Saturday with another cool morning. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 50s and lower 60s across Central Alabama. It is a little cooler to the north where temperatures have dropped into the mid 50s for parts of Cullman, Marion, and Winston counties. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear and dry this morning. High pressure will remain in place as it slowly slides to the east. Winds will begin to come in from the southeast at 5-10 mph this afternoon. The southerly component to the wind will help to warm us up a few more degrees compared to yesterday. It will still feel nice outside. Plan for comfortable humidity levels today. We should warm up into the lower 80s by noon. High temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s around 3-4 p.m. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures are expected to cool into the 70s by 7 p.m. It should be a great night if you plan on attending the Barons game at 6:30 p.m. The sky should remain mostly clear. Plan for a spectacular firework show at the end of the baseball game.

College Football Forecasts: If you are planning to attend the Alabama State versus Auburn game in the Plains, get ready for fantastic weather. Kickoff temperatures at 11 a.m. will likely start out in the lower 80s. Plan for a warm football game with highs in the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. If you are heading out to Tuscaloosa this afternoon, plan for kickoff temperatures to start out in the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 80s by the end of the game. Best advice for these games is to wear sunscreen and make sure you bring the hat and sunglasses. It will feel hot under the sun. It’ll feel significantly better in the shade.

Sunday’s Forecast: Tomorrow we will start out the day dry with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will trend a little warmer with most of us waking up in the mid 60s. Areas north of Birmingham will likely trend a few degrees cooler in the lower 60s. We should stay mostly dry tomorrow with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. With southeast winds continuing across the area, humidity levels will begin to increase a little. A few of our models are hinting that an isolated shower or two will be possible in our far southern counties Sunday evening. I’ve added a 10% chance for a stray shower. Best spots to see an isolated shower or storm will be Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, and Coosa counties. No need to cancel any outdoor plans. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the upper 80s. A few spots could see highs in the lower 90s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return of humidity and rain chances for next week. We are confident that humidity levels will begin to increase as we head into the middle part of next week. It’ll end up muggier in west Alabama versus east Alabama for the first half of the week. Tropical moisture from the Gulf could help produce some showers and storms across the area. Models continue to disagree on the placement of tropical moisture across our area. I’ve introduced a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. We could see higher rain chances at 40% on Wednesday. The GFS model is the wettest model. It shows a significantly higher rain chance for Tuesday with temperatures well below average. If this trend continues, we may have to increase our rain chances. I have high temperatures next week in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. If rain chances increase, high temperatures could also trend cooler with some spots staying in the 70s. Good news? I don’t see any sign of a heat wave over the next five to seven days.

Watching the Western Gulf of Mexico: The big story over the next several days will focus on the Gulf of Mexico. A disturbance over Central America is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche later today. Conditions appear favorable for slow development as it moves into the western Gulf of Mexico over the next two days. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a high chance to become a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. It will spread heavy rainfall into Mexico and along the entire Texas coastline Sunday through Wednesday. Heavy rain could also stretch into parts of Louisiana. Models disagree on the track and strength of this low. Most keep it weak, but I can’t rule out a strong tropical storm. The track of this storm will also be critical on how much rain we will see this week. It is why the models are showing different solutions for us next week. This storm has the potential to produce devastating flooding for parts of coastal Texas and Louisiana over the next five to seven days. Some of our models are showing spots receiving a foot of rainfall from whatever develops. Just because this storm could remain weak doesn’t mean it can’t be devastating or impactful. I think the heaviest moisture will stay to our west, but it needs to be monitored closely. Steering currents look weak, which means it may be a slow mover.

Tropical Update: Besides tracking the low in the Gulf, we are also watching two other disturbances in the far eastern Atlantic. Two tropical waves will emerge off the coast of Africa. The first wave has a high chance to develop over the next five days. It is a little farther north and models hint at it developing. It doesn’t look like it’ll be too strong, and odds are high that it won’t impact the United States. The one that may need to be watched closely is the system to the south that has a low chance to develop over the next five days. It has a higher chance to move to the west and could end up becoming a problem down the road for parts of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and maybe the Bahamas in seven days. We will keep you updated as we watch all these tropical systems. We are in the peak of the hurricane season, but we still have 2-3 months to go before it officially comes to an end on November 30th. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

