LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Auburn shuts out Alabama State 62-0

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball as Alabama State linebacker Jake Howard (46)...
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball as Alabama State linebacker Jake Howard (46) pursues during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers shut out the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday.

The Tigers offense finished the day with 538 total yards. Bo Nix ended the day with 108 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers were the first to get on the board. With 10:18 left in the opening quarter, kicker Anders Carlson’s 34-yard field goal is good.

The Hornets were able to hold the Tigers off from getting a touchdown. The Tigers settle for a field goal to extend their lead.

The Tigers had the lead 6-0 heading into the second quarter.

With 11: 31 left in the second quarter, Auburn extends their lead. Nix finds wide receiver Demetris Robertson in the corner of the endzone for the touchdown.

With 6:14, the Hornets would attempt to get on the board with a field goal, but it’s blocked. Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett returns it 80-yards for the Auburn score.

The Tigers were heading into halftime with the lead 20-0

Auburn would add more points to the board. Nix finds Robertson in the endzone for the score.

Robertson would strike again. With over nine minutes left in the third quarter, Robertson runs the ball 36-yards for his third touchdown score of the day.

The Tigers were on fire. With 6:25 left, cornerback Roger McCreary picks off Ryan Nettles and takes it to the house 35-yards.

The Tigers would strike again. With just under three minutes left in the quarter, quarterback TJ Finley throws a dime to wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. for the 47-yard touchdown pass.

Auburn would add more points to the board before the third quarter ended. Running back Jarquez Hunter takes the ball 94-yards for the score.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Tigers had the lead 55-0

The Tigers would extend their lead before the end of the game. With 5:44 left to play, Sean Jackson runs the ball five-yards for the touchdown.

The Tigers took down the Hornets 62-0.

The Tigers defense held the Nettles and the Hornets to 176 total yards. Nettles finished the day with 130 yards and was intercepted once.

Auburn is now 2-0 this season. They next face the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium next Saturday with kick at 6:30 p.m.

The Hornets fall 1-1 on the season, and they return home to face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Sept. 25 with kick at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
48-year-old Charles Brian Hogg
Construction worker killed in hit and run on I-59/20; suspect in custody
Feds suddenly rationing monoclonal antibodies in Alabama, but there’s no shortage
Large law enforcement presence - call was false alarm
Woman returns shotgun as part of divorce settlement, move leads to active shooter call false alarm
Grandmother charged after leaving baby in car
Grandmother charged after being accused of leaving baby in car at Riverchase Galleria

Latest News

Beat the heat at the Alabama game
Alabama football fans should prepare for heat and physical activity during home opener
Beat the heat at the Alabama game
Beat the heat at the Alabama game
Alabama beats Miami in Chick-Fil-A Kickoff
‘We haven’t proven that we can play 60 minutes’: Coach Saban talks game prep, rat poison
Nimari Burnett out for 2021-22 NCAA Basketball season
Alabama guard Nimari Burnett to miss season with knee injury