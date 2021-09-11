Alabama defeats Mercer for first home win of season

LawCall
By Alex Jones
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide gave fans a show with Bryant-Denny Stadium full for the first time since 2019.

Alabama scores 31 in the first half, as they defeat Mercer 48-14 in their first home game of the season.

The Tide offense struggled early, punting in back to back drives, but the special teams unit started the scoring for Alabama. Linebacker Chris Braswell blocked a Mercer punt in the first quarter, and running back Jase McClellan returned it for a touchdown for the first score of the game. On the next drive, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry caught his first career interception, which led to a Brian Robinson Jr. touchdown to give the Tide a 14-0 lead.

Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the game, while Robinson led the team in rushing with 70 yards. Freshman receiver JoJo Earle led the team with 85 receiving yards, while Jameson Williams, Slade Bolden, and Jase McClellan each caught one touchdown.

The Tide defense held the Bears to 236 yards of total offense. The rushing game for Mercer could not get going against Alabama, only averaging 1.9 yards per carry. McKinstry and cornerback Marcus Banks got the Tide’s two turnovers for the game on interceptions.

Alabama travels to Gainesville next week to face the Florida Gators in their first conference game of the year, and a rematch of the 2020 SEC Championship. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m.

