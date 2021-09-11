64-year-old man reported missing in Shelby County
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a Missing Person alert for a 64-year-old man.
Anthony Lee Nichols was reported missing Friday, September 10. Deputies said Nichols was last seen in the Hwy 280/Brook Highland area. He was wearing a Blue “Dasmen Central” shirt and khaki pants.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Gibson at 205-670-6274 or email rgibson@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.
