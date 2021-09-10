LawCall
VIDEO: Home burglary suspects arrested in Vestavia Hills

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a home burglary in the Cahaba Heights community.

Police say they got a call about a burglary in progress Thursday around 6 p.m. in the 3900 block of Asbury Park Lane

When they arrived, they found men inside the home who did not live there.

Both suspects are in the Vestavia Hills City Jail.

