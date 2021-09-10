VIDEO: Home burglary suspects arrested in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a home burglary in the Cahaba Heights community.

Police say they got a call about a burglary in progress Thursday around 6 p.m. in the 3900 block of Asbury Park Lane

When they arrived, they found men inside the home who did not live there.

Both suspects are in the Vestavia Hills City Jail.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.