UAB to reopen vaccination sites in Hoover and Ensley

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB will reopen vaccination sites in Hoover and Ensley in September. The University of Alabama at Birmingham and UAB Medicine will be opening two drive-through COVID-19 vaccination locations this month at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sept. 15, and at Faith Chapel in Ensley on Sept. 22.

The Hoover Met location will operate Monday-Friday from 8 a.m to 1 p.m.

The Faith Chapel location will operate Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First, second, and third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered free of charge to patients and the public in these drive-through locations, to help expand access to the vaccine and continue the fight against COVID-19.To self-schedule an appointment, visit UABMedicineVaccine.org, or call 205-975-1881. These sites will also accept those who drive up without an appointment.

  • Faith Chapel is located at 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35244.
  • The Hoover Met is located at 5508 Stadium Trace Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244.

