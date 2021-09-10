UAB to reopen vaccination sites in Hoover and Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB will reopen vaccination sites in Hoover and Ensley in September. The University of Alabama at Birmingham and UAB Medicine will be opening two drive-through COVID-19 vaccination locations this month at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sept. 15, and at Faith Chapel in Ensley on Sept. 22.

The Hoover Met location will operate Monday-Friday from 8 a.m to 1 p.m.

The Faith Chapel location will operate Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First, second, and third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered free of charge to patients and the public in these drive-through locations, to help expand access to the vaccine and continue the fight against COVID-19.To self-schedule an appointment, visit UABMedicineVaccine.org, or call 205-975-1881. These sites will also accept those who drive up without an appointment.

Faith Chapel is located at 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35244.

The Hoover Met is located at 5508 Stadium Trace Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244.

