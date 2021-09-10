Two Greene County school teachers die from COVID-19

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Education Association confirmed the deaths of two Greene County school teachers from COVID-19. WBRC is not identifying them by name.

On Thursday, September 9th, the superintendent for Greene County Schools addressed how they are coping with their passing. “We have lost two employees that were great assets to Greene County and to this community. And its going to be a great loss for this community,” Dr. Corey Jones, Superintendent for Greene County Schools, explained. Jones said he could not address their cause of death on the advice of the school board’s attorney.

A representative with the Alabama Education Association said both teachers died from coronavirus within the last week. Councilors set up virtual counseling sessions and phone calls for students and teachers to reach out because Greene County Schools are doing remote learning due to coronavirus spread in the community. “These beloved teachers we have lost, to reach out and talk to someone. That is something for your self-care, for all of us,” Jones added.

Jones does not believe the schools in Greene County are responsible for any of the positive coronavirus cases in this community. “Through contact tracing, no causes of COVID have been confirmed transmitted within the school system. However, when you have in a community that has such a high positivity rate, a low vaccination rate, that this is a recipe for increased cases of COVID.”

Dr. Jones said they are working on some way to acknowledge the passing of these two teachers, but they want to give their families time to grieve.

