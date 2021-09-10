Tuscaloosa County deputies search for man missing since July

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they are searching for a man who has been missing since July 2021.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they received a report of a missing person on July 13.

Terry Gilbert, 64 years old, of Adger, was last seen in the area of Rockhouse Rd and Johns Rd in Tuscaloosa County on July 1 around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies said Gilbert’s SUV was located in the area where he was last seen.

Investigators are seeking any information on Gilbert’s whereabouts. Please contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-464-8650.

