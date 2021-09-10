LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa County deputies search for man missing since July

Terry Gilbert
Terry Gilbert(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they are searching for a man who has been missing since July 2021.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they received a report of a missing person on July 13.

Terry Gilbert, 64 years old, of Adger, was last seen in the area of Rockhouse Rd and Johns Rd in Tuscaloosa County on July 1 around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies said Gilbert’s SUV was located in the area where he was last seen.

Investigators are seeking any information on Gilbert’s whereabouts. Please contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-464-8650.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot

Latest News

Remembering 9/11 tragedy
Birmingham first responders remember 9/11
UAB Researchers Reflect on Being in NYC During 9/11
UAB Researchers Reflect on Being in NYC During 9/11
Man serving on Air Force One on 9/11 shares his experience
Man serving on Air Force One on 9/11 shares his experience
Grandmother charged after leaving baby in car
Grandmother charged after being accused of leaving baby in car at Riverchase Galleria