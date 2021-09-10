Shooting death of 1 of 2 men killed at Roebuck Plaza Shopping Center ruled justifiable

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of two shooting deaths that happened September 4 at the Roebuck Plaza Shopping Center has been ruled justifiable.

26-year-old Reginald Curtis Crawford, Jr. and 21-year-old Cornelius Ja’Shawn Hilliard were found shot to death inside the Superior for Men store.

Investigators presented information gathered to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review. Following the assessment, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the actions in Crawford’s death justifiable.

Two other victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jureil Dowdell. (Source: Birmingham Police)

Police say 19-year-old Jureil Dowdell, of Birmingham, and a 17-year-old male are charged with murder in Hilliard’s death.

