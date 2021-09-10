LawCall
Search for missing 13-year-old Jefferson County boy

13-year-old missing in Jefferson County
13-year-old missing in Jefferson County(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies said they are searching for a 13-year-old boy.

Deshun Author Johnson Jr., who deputies said ran away, was last seen on September 9th leaving his house in Pinson. He was wearing a gray t-shot, blue shorts, black flip flops and a tan backpack.

If you have any information on Deshun's whereabouts, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 205-325-1450 option 2

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 10, 2021

If you have any information on Deshun’s whereabouts, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 option 2.

