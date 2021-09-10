LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Project to light iconic bridge moves ahead in Selma, Alabama

The Edmund Pettus Bridge at sundown. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
The Edmund Pettus Bridge at sundown. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (AP) - Organizers say a project to light the iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge could be completed by next summer in Selma, Alabama.

The Rev. Mike Lewis of the Selma Bridge Lights Project gave an update on the timeline this week. Lewis had proposed the idea in 2017 as a way of attracting more people to visit Selma.

About 600 protesters marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on a day in 1965 that became known as Bloody Sunday.

The late civil rights leader John Lewis, leading the demonstrators across the bridge in a protest for voting rights, was knocked to the ground and beaten by law enforcement officers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot

Latest News

Large law enforcement presence - call was false alarm
Woman returns shotgun as part of divorce settlement, move leads to active shooter call false alarm
Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
13-year-old missing in Jefferson County
Search for missing 13-year-old Jefferson County boy
Grandmother charged after leaving baby in car
Grandmother charged after being accused of leaving baby in car at Riverchase Galleria
JCSO: "False Alarm" on active shooter call
JCSO: "False Alarm" on active shooter call