Advertisement

Multiple people shot in southern Illinois, suspects on loose

Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East...
Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Thursday.(Source: KSDK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say multiple victims have been reported shot in southern Illinois and at least three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train remained on the loose.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported the shooting victims in East St. Louis included a man and a woman, but the police did not immediately release an exact number of victims.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said “multiple people” were shot. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects shot multiple people.

KMOV-TV reports the shooting suspects tried to out-run a MetroLink train at a nearby crossing, and their vehicle was struck by the train.

Police were searching for the suspects in a wooded area.

