Man arrested, drugs and weapons seized in Birmingham raid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Narcotics Detectives seized a substantial amount of drugs, a weapon and arrested a man after raiding a Birmingham home Thursday.
The search warrant was carried out at a home in the 600 block of 83rd Place South.
JeffCo., officials say they seized five ounces of Methamphetamine, seven grams of cocaine, 18 grams of 5-flouro AKB48 (a dangerous synthetic cannabinoid) and nine ounces of marijuana. They also took two handguns and an assault rifle.
48-year-old, Nathan Maurice Hatcher was arrested and charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
According to the sheriff’s office, additional arrests are expected in connection to this incident.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.