Man arrested, drugs and weapons seized in Birmingham raid

Jefferson County officials raid a home in the 600 block of 83rd Place South.
Jefferson County officials raid a home in the 600 block of 83rd Place South.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Narcotics Detectives seized a substantial amount of drugs, a weapon and arrested a man after raiding a Birmingham home Thursday.

The search warrant was carried out at a home in the 600 block of 83rd Place South.

JeffCo., officials say they seized five ounces of Methamphetamine, seven grams of cocaine, 18 grams of 5-flouro AKB48 (a dangerous synthetic cannabinoid) and nine ounces of marijuana.  They also took two handguns and an assault rifle.

48-year-old, Nathan Maurice Hatcher was arrested and charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

48-year-old, Nathan Maurice Hatcher
48-year-old, Nathan Maurice Hatcher(wbrc)

According to the sheriff’s office, additional arrests are expected in connection to this incident.

