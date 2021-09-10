Hoover City School leaders weigh FY 2022 budget

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City School leaders will vote soon on a proposed budget of $229 million for the upcoming fiscal year and leaders are crunching numbers that were impacted by the pandemic.

It is an increase from last year’s fiscal budget of $211 million but the district’s chief financial officer says it’s still conservative because of the impact that pandemic has had on revenue sources. For example, the pandemic decreased local sales tax funds.

Some of the additional money is set to go towards things like technology and software. The district noted an increase in costs by 5 to 8 percent annually on technology.

It is also looking at more ways to support special needs students and the budget proposes spending $24 million on Special Education services. As of September 3rd - the district recorded a population of over 1,500 special needs students which is an increase by 134.

Leaders are concerned because they’re not getting enough government funding for special needs education. They plan to track spending to advocate for more funding.

The meeting is set for next Tuesday.

