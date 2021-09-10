Gardendale native overcomes adversity to regain PGA Tour card

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Trey Mullinax played high school golf at Gardendale and went on to be an all-American at the University of Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide to two national championships.

He turned pro, played on the PGA Tour, but a series of medical events caused his game to suffer. But in 2021 Mullinax found his game again and re-earned his Tour card.

Trey shared his story today on Good Day Alabama Extra.

