Gardendale native overcomes adversity to regain PGA Tour card
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Trey Mullinax played high school golf at Gardendale and went on to be an all-American at the University of Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide to two national championships.
He turned pro, played on the PGA Tour, but a series of medical events caused his game to suffer. But in 2021 Mullinax found his game again and re-earned his Tour card.
Trey shared his story today on Good Day Alabama Extra.
