First Alert for sunshine and comfortable humidity levels Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! If you enjoy cool temperatures and fall weather, you will love stepping outside this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 50s. It is a little warmer south of I-20 where some spots are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures are nearly 10-15 degrees cooler compared to this time yesterday. It is all thanks to that cold front that moved through our area Wednesday night. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a clear sky. High pressure is in place today, and it will provide us dry and comfortable weather conditions. Plan for a mostly sunny sky today with comfortable humidity levels. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 70s by noon. Plan for high temperatures to reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon. It won’t be as breezy as it was yesterday. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph this afternoon. If you plan on heading out this evening for dinner or to attend some high school football games, get ready for pleasant weather conditions. Temperatures will drop into the 70s with a mostly clear sky. Some spots could drop into the upper 60s by 10-11 PM.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking fantastic! We should remain dry for both days with temperatures slowly warming up. We will start Saturday morning off sunny and dry with temperatures in the lower 60s. Spots along and north of I-20/59 could briefly drop into the upper 50s. We’ll stay mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Sunday will end up a few degrees warmer. Morning temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid 60s with highs in the upper 80s. Parts of west Alabama could approach 90°F. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, but it won’t be as dry as it is today.

Football Forecasts: If you plan on attending the Alabama, Auburn, or UAB games this weekend, plan for plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Birmingham will be hosting the Tulane game Saturday. Plan for temperatures in the 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Best advice is to grab a hat, sunglasses, and wear some sunscreen. You’ll burn quickly if not protected within 30 minutes. It will be hot in the afternoon hours with the sun on you, but the mornings and evenings in the shade will feel nice.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return to muggier conditions for next week. We will begin to see southerly flow which could help bring in higher humidity levels and increase our rain chances. Monday will likely end up mostly dry with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Rain chances could increase Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 80s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, the GFS model is hinting at increasing rain chances across our area. With so much disagreement in the long range, I’m holding on to our rain chances at 30% for next Tuesday-Friday. There’s a chance we may have to increase our rain chances as we gain confidence on the forecast. The tricky part of the forecast is determining how much tropical moisture will move into our area. If we end up wet, temperatures will likely end up cooler. For now, I’m keeping us in the mid 80s for next week with mostly cloudy conditions and chances for widely scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows will end up close to average with most of us in the mid to upper 60s.

Tropical Update: Today is technically considered the peak of the hurricane season. We still have another 2-3 months left before the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season comes to an end. Mindy has dissipated in the Atlantic. Hurricane Larry continues to race northwards and will impact Newfoundland and Greenland over the weekend as it travels into the northern Atlantic. We are monitoring two tropical waves. The first wave is in the western Caribbean. Odds are increasing it could develop into a tropical depression or storm once it moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico over the next 2-5 days. Odds of forming is around 60%. This disturbance could impact east Texas and west Louisiana early next week producing heavy rain. Some of this moisture could impact us by the middle of next week. The second tropical wave is moving off the coast of Africa in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. It has a high chance to become our next tropical depression or storm. Most of the long-range models keep this tropical low away from the United States over the next seven days. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.