Cullman City Schools ends temporary mask mandate

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman City Schools’ leaders posted on Facebook that Friday was the last day for temporary mask mandates at East Elementary and Cullman Middle School.

The post said during the 2-week mandate, the percent of students absent due to testing positive for COVID-19 decreased from over five percent to under one percent on both campuses.

Beginning Monday, September 13, there will not be a mask mandate on any of the Cullman City Schools campuses.

The Facebook post reads: Thank you East Elementary and Cullman Middle School students and parents for your positive response to the 2 week mask mandate. In 2 weeks, the percent of students absent due to testing positive for COVID-19 decreased from over 5% to under 1% on both campuses. The mask mandate on both campuses will expire on Friday, September 10th, and will not be renewed at this time. Beginning Monday, September 13th, there will not be a mask mandate on any of our campuses. However it is still highly recommended to wear a mask indoors when social distancing cannot be maintained. The administration and staff at all Cullman City Schools will continue to take as many precautions as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our schools open for high quality in-person teaching and learning.

