LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Auburn University ROTC program holds 9/11 themed competition

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Members of Auburn University’s U.S. Army ROTC program are getting an early start on honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

As the sun rises and the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks quickly approaches, members of Auburn University’s ROTC program compete in honor of that tragic day.

“We did 125 burpees to remember everybody killed in the pentagon and then we did 403 pushups to remember all the first responders that were killed that day and then we did 911 squats to memorialize the date,” said Cadet Batallion Commander Shannon Donahue.

One of the cadets at the competition, a freshman from New York City, says his mother evacuated to New Jersey after 9/11 and when she returned, she not only remembered the smell of one of the twin towers hit during the attack “she also remembers the sadness,” said MS1 Cadet Matthew Sullivan. “People say the city never sleeps but, when that happened, city sort of paused. It had to sleep to get back to where it was.”

Lt. Col. Nate Conkey, one of the instructors of Auburn University’s ROTC program was on active duty at the time. He remembers 9/11 as if were yesterday.

“Our medic pulled out a little FM radio and we started to hear reports come in,” said Conkey. “Instantly, all our senses were up. We knew we were doing something. We knew we were going somewhere.”

Conkey says the experience taught him to always be ready for everything and it’s shaped his leadership role in the university’s ROTC program.

“What we’re trying to do here in ROTC is create leaders that can think on their feet,” said Conkey.

This week’s events will wrap up at the Auburn versus Alabama State University game where 35 new cadets will be sworn in and the university’s athletic department will also honor hometown heroes.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot

Latest News

The shooting happened around 9:10 Thursday night in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North.
Shooting between two women in Bessemer leaves 1 in critical condition
Construction worker killed in hit and run on I-59/20
Hoover City Schools ranked safest district in Alabama. (Source: WBRC)
Hoover City School leaders weigh FY 2022 budget
Preliminary data shows COVID's impact on student learning
State school board releases raw data on student assessments
Half of Alabama at least partially vaccinated
Alabama’s vaccination rate improving with more than 50% of the state with one dose