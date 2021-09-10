Alabama’s vaccination rate improving with more than 50% of the state with one dose

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A little more than half of Alabama’s total population now has at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC, 50.8 percent of the state’s population is now at least partially vaccinated.

Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said some counties individually have reached more than 50% at least partially vaccinated, but others still fall behind at around 30%. She said some counties in the state have even lower numbers than 30% with one shot.

Landers said since the start of vaccinations, most people in the state do return for a second shot. She said the state and individual providers are tracking those numbers and sending reminders to each person when it is time for the second dose.

She said until more information comes out on booster shots, fully vaccinated is still considered two weeks after your second dose.

While Landers said it is encouraging that people are getting the shot, until more are fully vaccinated, we won’t see a large impact in our positive case numbers.

“I just urge people to stay with your mitigation standards and do not feel that you have been fully vaccinated until you have met that interval after completion of your vaccine series, whether its MRNA or the single dose of J&J,” Landers said.

Dr. Landers said one dose does not provide enough protection from the more contagious Delta Variant and even if it is passed your scheduled time for another shot, you can still go get the second one and finish out your series for more protection.

Click here for more information on vaccine locations near you.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.