Alabama Veteran recalls serving on Air Force One during 9/11

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brad Campbell remembered exactly where he was and what he was doing on 9/11.

He also recalled how important he thought his job was to serve President George W. Bush on Air Force One on the days immediately after it.

“After we saw the second aircraft hit, we knew that it was significant, and we started working to get back home,” Campbell explained.

Home for Brad Campbell then was Washington, D.C. while working in communications on Air Force One, the plane that carries the president of the United States. Campbell now lives in Tuscaloosa and is an assistant director in the Office of Veteran’s Affairs at the University of Alabama.

“I was actually on the flight where we went back up to New York City with President Bush when he made the announcement over the bullhorn at the rubble,” Campbell told WBRC.

After the attack, Campbell helped modify and upgrade communications on Air Force One. He remembers September 11th not just as an event where America was attacked, but how Americans came together in the days that followed.

“The amount of patriotism that came out of that event. I think that’s the thing the younger generation doesn’t really know yet. But the amount of patriotism because of that was something I’ve never experienced in my life.”

Campbell will spend the 20h anniversary of 9/11 here on the University of Alabama campus. He and others will be passing out ribbons in remembrance of that day in front of Bryant Denny Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.