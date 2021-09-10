LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama Veteran recalls serving on Air Force One during 9/11

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brad Campbell remembered exactly where he was and what he was doing on 9/11.

He also recalled how important he thought his job was to serve President George W. Bush on Air Force One on the days immediately after it.

“After we saw the second aircraft hit, we knew that it was significant, and we started working to get back home,” Campbell explained.

Home for Brad Campbell then was Washington, D.C. while working in communications on Air Force One, the plane that carries the president of the United States. Campbell now lives in Tuscaloosa and is an assistant director in the Office of Veteran’s Affairs at the University of Alabama.

“I was actually on the flight where we went back up to New York City with President Bush when he made the announcement over the bullhorn at the rubble,” Campbell told WBRC.

After the attack, Campbell helped modify and upgrade communications on Air Force One. He remembers September 11th not just as an event where America was attacked, but how Americans came together in the days that followed.

“The amount of patriotism that came out of that event. I think that’s the thing the younger generation doesn’t really know yet. But the amount of patriotism because of that was something I’ve never experienced in my life.”

Campbell will spend the 20h anniversary of 9/11 here on the University of Alabama campus. He and others will be passing out ribbons in remembrance of that day in front of Bryant Denny Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot

Latest News

Remembering 9/11 tragedy
Birmingham first responders remember 9/11
UAB Researchers Reflect on Being in NYC During 9/11
UAB Researchers Reflect on Being in NYC During 9/11
Man serving on Air Force One on 9/11 shares his experience
Man serving on Air Force One on 9/11 shares his experience
Grandmother charged after leaving baby in car
Grandmother charged after being accused of leaving baby in car at Riverchase Galleria