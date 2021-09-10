Alabama football fans should prepare for heat and physical activity during home opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chris Holloway, EMS Chief for Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, wants Alabama football fans prepared for physical activity off the field for the Crimson Tide’s home opener Saturday.

“They don’t realize they have to walk close to a mile to get there. And then once you get there you have to hike up to your seat and then be in the direct sunlight. So, people are generally unprepared,” Holloway told WBRC. He said temperatures are expected go as high as 88 degrees.

Holloway wants fans to drink plenty of water before kickoff. “I’ve got 8 bottles of water sitting here for a reason. This roughly a gallon of water. But this is really what you need to drink on a day like Saturday when you’re going out into the heat and you’re going to be really sweating,” he demonstrated.

Holloway added there’s already stress at DCH Regional Medical Center because of the high number of patients with COVID-19. Holloway believes fans can do their part and not add to that stress. “We’ve got to be responsible in keeping people from going to the hospital and preventing those calls and it’s everybody’s job.”

The University of Alabama has several cooling stations set up where people can get cold water to drink, can cool down with fans, water and rest as they cool off.

