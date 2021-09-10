LawCall
After nearly losing her engagement ring, she found someone else’s (and now wants to find its owner)

By Stephanie Lum
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Labor Day weekend, Paula Ribeiro and her husband, David, hopped on a plane for Molokai.

“We booked this beautiful trip. Just to be there with the person that I love the most and this magical thing happened to me,” said Ribeiro.

But it didn’t start off magical.

“I took my engagement ring off to wash my face and it fell in a little hole between the sink and the wall,” said Ribeiro. Hotel staff told her not to worry. She would get it back.

After hiking the next day, she found a ring on the sink.

“But it wasn’t my ring. Oh my God, this is not my ring. Oh my God, what’s going on?! Next thing you know, mine was in the same hole. So come to find out, now I have two rings!”

The question is, who does the sparkler belong to?

The hotel manager says no one has ever reported a lost ring in his 14 years there.

Hotel Molokai has been opened for more than 50 years.

“A jeweler looked at it and told me, oh girl, those are real diamonds!” she said.

While it’s glamorous, Ribeiro wants to do what’s right.

“Two people fell in love sometime in their life and they made a promise to each other. Their love story doesn’t belong to me,” she said.

If you really think this is your ring, do not lose hope. I have it. It’s not lost no more because I found it.”

If you know who the real ring belongs to, please email news@hawaiinewsnow.com.

Please be sure to include your full name, when it was lost, and any inscriptions on the band.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

