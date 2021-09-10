LawCall
80-year-old man drowns in Smith Lake

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have recovered the body of an 80-year-old man who drowned after a boating accident in Smith Lake.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Neil Lee Monroe was a passenger in a boat that fell overboard as it was backing away from a dock on Thursday. Monroe was not able to make it to shore. His body was recovered around 7 p.m.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more information.

