80-year-old man drowns in Smith Lake

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have recovered the body of an 80-year-old man who drowned after a boating accident in Smith Lake.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Neil Lee Monroe was a passenger in a boat that fell overboard as it was backing away from a dock on Thursday. Monroe was not able to make it to shore. His body was recovered around 7 p.m.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.