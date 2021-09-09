When to take your child to the E.R. for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Children ages 0 to 18 make up about 25% of COVID-19 cases statewide.

E.R. doctor with Children’s of Alabama, Dr. Alicia Webb, said the Delta variant is impacting kids more severely than previous strains, but while some symptoms from the virus are common and normal, others need urgent attention.

Webb said most positive children will have typical flu like symptoms. She said if your kid tests positive and experiences cough, runny nose, congestion, fever or body aches, that is normal and does not require a trip to the doctor unless it grows worse.

Webb said one of the easiest ways to tell if you need to go to the emergency room is if you child has severe symptoms and isn’t eating or acting like themselves.

“Trouble breathing, severe dehydration, really not acting like themselves, those would be times consult with your pediatrician or seek care in an emergency department,” Webb said.

Webb said the emergency room is always open and they will treat any child who may need extra care for the virus, but wait times are up for all patients.

