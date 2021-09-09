LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘We haven’t proven that we can play 60 minutes’: Coach Saban talks game prep, rat poison

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban brought up “rat poison” Wednesday night during his news conference before the Mercer game.

Coach Saban said the team has basically played one half of one game and the players didn’t maintain their intensity in the game. Coach said, “We haven’t proven that we can play 60 minutes.”

Alabama beat Miami 44-13, but Saban said the team lost its intensity in the second half of the game.

Coach said the team came out Monday really not ready to practice, and he’s not sure if it’s respect for the opponent or what the players read on social media and read in the media, but he said they’ve got every external factor in the world affecting their ability to maintain intensity.

Saban said, “To me we’ve got to prove that we can play and maintain intensity for 60 minutes in the game. Execute, do our job, play hard, finish games, finish plays.”

Coach said he and the team are excited to be home Saturday and have fans back in the stands. He also said he and the University are proud of having 70 guys on NFL rosters this week.

Kickoff against Mercer is set for 3:00 p.m. on September 11.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
Man drives home after he says he was shot on I-65
Man says he was shot on I-65 near Warrior
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex
Woman struck and killed on I-65
Family members are sought for 4 people who recently died in JeffCo.
Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help finding families of 4 people

Latest News

Coach Saban previews Mercer, talks rat poison
Coach Saban previews Mercer, talks rat poison
Nimari Burnett out for 2021-22 NCAA Basketball season
Alabama guard Nimari Burnett to miss season with knee injury
Masking required on some parts of University of Alabama campus during football season
Alabama A&M takes defeats South Carolina State in season opener