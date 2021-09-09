LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UAB football player arrested on domestic violence charges

Tylan Jones is charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Tylan Jones is charged with third-degree domestic violence.(Blount Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UAB defensive lineman is charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Tylan Jones, 21, is in the Blount County Jail without bond. He was arrested Wednesday night. Bond is expected to be set once Jones is in jail for 24 hours.

UAB Athletics released the following statement:

“Of course we take this news extremely seriously. We will look into it and take any appropriate action that may be necessary.”

We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Grandmother detained after baby found locked in car outside Riverchase Galleria
Birmingham Police say Turner Alan Burks has been found safe.
UPDATE: Missing man from Mountain Brook found safe
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex

Latest News

Man Charged After Starting Fire in Hoover Apartment
Man accused of starting fire in Hoover apartment
An 18-wheeler has flipped over on US-31 Northbound on the ramped to I-20/59.
18-Wheeler flipped over on US-31 Northbound
18-wheeler flipped over on US-31 Northbound on the ramp to I-20/59 SOURCE: Allison Turner
18-wheeler flipped over on US-31 Northbound on the ramp to I-20/59 SOURCE: Allison Turner
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 736K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases