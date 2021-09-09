UAB football player arrested on domestic violence charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UAB defensive lineman is charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Tylan Jones, 21, is in the Blount County Jail without bond. He was arrested Wednesday night. Bond is expected to be set once Jones is in jail for 24 hours.

UAB Athletics released the following statement:

“Of course we take this news extremely seriously. We will look into it and take any appropriate action that may be necessary.”

We are working to get more information.

