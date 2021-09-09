Tuscaloosa healthcare worker passes away from coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty, Medical Director for the Crimson Care Network, wants to remember one of his employees recently died after contracting coronavirus.

He is not revealing the woman’s name out of respect for her family, but Peramsetty said he wanted to share her story because so many people on the front line fighting coronavirus are healthcare workers. “She was very hard working, very loyal, very caring employee that I have seen in my service,” he told WBRC.

That’s how Dr. Peramsetty chose to remember the middle-aged health care worker who worked for him that passed away from COVID-19 this week. He announced her passing on social media after family members alerted Crimson Urgent Care that she died Tuesday morning after being hospitalized with coronavirus. “We have had a lot of our employees got infected with COVID while treating patients and testing patients. So once we lose one of our team members we do feel sorry. We do feel pain,” Dr. Peramsetty continued.

According to Peramsetty, around 50 of the 200 employees for Crimson Urgent have tested positive for coronavirus at some point during the pandemic, but he said none of them died until this week. “Most of them, the employees recovered, or most of them got out patient therapy. Some of them are hospitalized. But this is the first death in our family,” he added.

Peramsetty said he did not know how she contracted the virus.

