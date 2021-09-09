Tuscaloosa County Schools feeling effects of food shortage

LawCall
The director recorded a Facebook live message Wednesday directed to parents, citing a shortage of truck drivers and manufacturer workers as some of the reasons why they can’t get certain kinds of food.(WBRC)
By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Schools is now starting to feel the effects of the food shortage that has plagued child nutrition food programs in schools across the country. This means for Tuscaloosa County School students‚ certain food items they’re used to eating might be hard to get their hands on, at least for now.

The national food shortage is having a small but noticeable trickle down effect on their child nutrition program. The Tuscaloosa County Schools Child Nutrition Director Donette Worthy stated this could cause their menu to change without notice. She said this is out of their control. However her team is working diligently with their food distributor to find solutions.

The director recorded a Facebook live message Wednesday directed to parents, citing a shortage of truck drivers and manufacturer workers as some of the reasons why they can’t get certain kinds of food.

“I won’t say what state, but I’ve even heard that we’ve even got some child nutrition programs in one state in particular, that they’re having such a hard problem that they are legit telling parents ‘hey you are going to have to send breakfast and lunch if you can, because we don’t have enough food for your kids,’” said Worthy.

The good news is Alabama does not have this problem as of yet. Worthy said they’ve dealt with a food shortage issue last school year, but this school year is more challenging.

